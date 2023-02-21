Top WWE star on the difference between Triple H and Vince McMahon running the show

Vince McMahon's WWE return in January 2023 has not had ramifications on the product as of now. Triple H is successfully handling the creative side of things, with two commercially successful premium live events under his belt already this year.

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is an alumni of NXT Developmental, which was run by Triple H way before he took over the creative on the main roster.

The 36-year-old recently spoke to the Daytona Beach News-Journal during her appearance at the Daytona 500. When asked about whether there are any stylistic differences with Triple H running the show in place of the former WWE Chairman, Flair stated:

"I haven't really noticed a difference because I feel, as a performer, that my job is just to make my boss happy. Whoever is in the seat is your boss. Maybe if I was new, I would feel a difference, but I'm on more of the seasoned vet side. I don't feel like there is as much maneuvering or trying to build a new character." [H/T: News-Journal]

The Queen also spoke about unifying the women's world championships in the future. She is only two title wins away from tying the record in WWE with her father Ric Flair and John Cena.

Charlotte Flair prefers being a heel in WWE

The Queen made her triumphant return on the December 30, 2022 edition of SmackDown, where she dethroned Ronda Rousey.

When asked about whether she had a preference for wanting to wrestle as a heel or babyface, Charlotte responded:

"After I left in the 'I Quit' match (with Rousey), I wanted to be a heel. I like being a bad guy; I just do. Since I've come back, there are moments where I want to be a bad guy again due to certain creative things, but it's hard now seeing these kids excited to see me. Not that it wasn't there before, but I wasn't actively paying attention to it or looking forward to it. It was my job to get the person in front of me cheered. Now that it's not my role, it's hard to be like, 'Oh, I really want to be bad just because I like being bad.'" [H/T: News-Journal]

Rhea Ripley has seemingly concluded her storyline with WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge, with The Glamazon calling the 2023 Royal Rumble winner the "real deal," further encouraging the latter to win gold at Wrestlemania 39.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will fight for the second time on The Grandest Stage on April 1 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

