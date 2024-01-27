"How are you" - The Great Khali sends a message to female veteran on Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali has left fans in splits with his latest message to a notable personality on X/Twitter.

Dixie Carter is best known for her stint as TNA Wrestling President back in the day. In November 2023, the 59-year-old was present on RAW in a backstage capacity and took pictures with several top names.

Dixie Carter recently posted a tweet heaping big praise on former TNA star AJ Styles. Her tweet received a response from none other than The Great Khali.

You can check out The Great Khali's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

How will Dixie Carter respond to The Punjabi Playboy's message remains to be seen.

The Great Khali talked about his WWE debut

The Great Khali made his WWE debut way back in 2006, during the peak of the Ruthless Aggression Era. The Punjabi Playboy attacked The Undertaker upon debuting on the SmackDown brand and kicked off a feud with The Deadman. When all was said and done, The Great Khali emerged victorious over the WWE legend at Judgment Day 2006.

In an interview with Rewind, Recap, Relive, The Great Khali had the following to say about his debut:

“Vince said, ‘I want to debut you’ but he didn’t say who is my opponent. He gives me a call and says, ‘come to TV after WrestleMania.’ Same day, Michael Hayes said, ‘You have a big day. You need to go out during Mark Henry and fighting and you need to ‘Kill The Undertaker.’ I was so happy. ‘He tried to explain and Vince said, ‘Yes! Kill him hard! Not easy.’ That moment was really great. All the world knew who was Great Khali. I want to thank Vince McMahon and WWE for making Great Khali. I appreciate Vince McMahon and WWE." [H/T Daily DDT]

Expand Tweet

Fans in the replies to The Great Khali's tweet had a blast over his random greeting directed at Dixie Carter.

Do you miss The Great Khali on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.