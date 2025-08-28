  • home icon
Huge announcement made on Shinsuke Nakamura's future after sudden WWE disappearance

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 28, 2025 06:02 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

One of the performers who's been curiously absent from WWE's programming in recent months is Shinsuke Nakamura, with there being little to no update on what's happening with him. However, the former US Champion's next appearance has now been confirmed during the Clash in Paris 2025 weekend.

Nakamura hasn't been seen since the June 13th edition of SmackDown, where he failed to advance in the King of the Ring Tournament. WWE, too, hasn't provided any update on his status, leaving fans perplexed about the situation.

That said, Shinsuke Nakamura's fans now have something to cheer about as he has been announced for a meet and greet session this Sunday in Los Angeles.

Check out the announcement below:

While a section of fans have been critical of Nakamura's work rate of late, there's no doubt that the fans would love to see the beloved star perform regularly on TV.

Ex-WWE star Karl Anderson says Shinsuke Nakamura helped him financially

A couple of months back, on the Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw, Karl Anderson shared a heartwarming story that serves as a testament to the kind of person Shinsuke Nakamura is.

Ad

Anderson, who's close friends with Nakamura, revealed that during the early stages of his career in Japan, the former NXT Champion went out of his way to help him financially for months before he found his footing.

"Shinsuke looked at me and said, 'Do you like beer?' I said, 'Yes, Shin, I do. A lot.' He says, 'Okay, let's go.' I said, 'Okay, I don't have any money.' He said, 'No problem, no problem,' so, then he literally paid for my food and beers for, like, six months. We became really, really tight, really close. He's a good dude," he said.

Nakamura and Karl Anderson would go on to spend years together competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which further strengthened their bond.

