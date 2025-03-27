Huge announcement made on WWE legend Trish Stratus 

A blockbuster annoucement has been made on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus that is sure to ger her legion of fans buzzing. The wrestling legend has been officially announced for the upcoming Fanatics Fest event on June 22.

Stratus made waves when she appeared in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Her in-ring work looked as smooth as ever and raised hopes for her to become a regular on The Road to WrestleMania 41 and potentially wrestle at the show.

The WWE legend later competed at Elimination Chamber 2025, where she teamed up with Tiffanny Stratton to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. However, she has since stepped back and doesn't seem to be in the mix for a match at The Grandest Stages of Them All. However, her fans have something to cheer about as she has been officially announced to appear at Fanatics Fest on June 22.

Trish Stratus even shared the news on her X (fka Twitter) account and urged fans to get tickets to attend the New York event. Check it out below:

"NEW YORK CITY! I’ve been added to the@FanaticsFest ine-up this June! Grab your entry tickets NOW for SUNDAY JUNE 22: ttps://trishstr.com/3DPw7iZ Hit link to see when the Photo/Auto Onsale tickets drop next week for each tier! #onlocationvip#vip #generaladmission@onlocationexp," tweeted Stratus.

Tris Stratus on feud with Becky Lynch in WWE

A few weeks ago, Stratus looked back at her memorable feud with Lynch in 2023, which culminated with a Steel Cage Match. The WWE legend was full of praise for The Man's efforts and mentioned how competing in a Cage match had always been on her bucket list as opportunities in the past were limited.

"I was so proud of Becky, and I feel like because the storytelling was long, people at the end were like, 'They still going.' I mean, it got that extended time after SummerSlam, but we knew how important it was for us to pay this off big time and deliver. It was something on a bucket list for me. I never got to do that just because it was nothing that would be offered to us back in the day. The fact that I was able to do one meant so much to me… I felt like we told the story, also told our story to where it needed to get to for the end of that Becky getting her comeuppance on me. I was so proud. Loved it. I was so in the moment," Stratus said.

It remains to be seen if WWE gets Trish Stratus involved at WrestleMania 41, as there's no doubt fans would love to see her make an appearance.

