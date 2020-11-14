'Huge announcement' about women's wrestling teased for Sunday

On a day that has not been the best for women's wrestling, The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer teased a 'huge announcement' for women's wrestling, saying that something big is going to be announced this Sunday.

"Huge announcement coming Sunday for fans of women's wrestling."

The details of the announcement were not revealed and there has been speculation among the fans as to what it could be. Although nothing has been confirmed, including the company that will be issuing the announcement, that has not stopped fans.

Among the number of possible announcements that it could be, fans talked about WWE possibly announcing their Evolution 2.0 pay-per-view. Sasha Banks recently talked about the event as well and confirmed it would happen at some point in the future.

Another possibility mentioned was the return of WWE's Mae Young Classic tournaments. Previous editions of the tournament has allowed WWE to sign some of the biggest names among the women who were not signed with them previously.

Moreover, the announcement could have nothing to do with WWE at all. AEW has faced criticism numerous times for the manner in which their women's division has been booked. A possible future women's only AEW pay-per-view would certainly help them.

Another possibility that has been mentioned is the chance for a multi-company women's tournament between several wrestling promotions.

Currently, all of this is nothing more than speculation.

Bad day for women's wrestling in WWE

While a positive update is being teased by Dave Meltzer regarding the future of women's wrestling, WWE did not have the best day for women's wrestling. On the same day, Zelina Vega's release was announced by WWE.

"I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support"

The release announcement came moments after Vega had Tweeted that she supported unionization. It should be noted that Zelina Vega possibly learned about her release prior to Tweeting about unionization and did it on purpose.

At the same time, Chelsea Green made her debut on WWE SmackDown but suffered a broken arm in her first match on the main roster. She will have to go through surgery and will be out of action for some time. She was supposed to win the match, but the finish had to be changed after her injury, with Liv Morgan winning instead.

Hopefully, the announcement on Sunday will help to ease what has been a difficult day for women's wrestling.