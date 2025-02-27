Huge announcement on WWE Superstar CM Punk's future

WWE Superstar CM Punk is set to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday. But before that, a major announcement was made about his appearances during the company's upcoming European tour.

Apart from Punk, the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto features John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins. The winner of the bout will challenge Cody Rhodes for his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The sports entertainment juggernaut will visit multiple European cities on the Road to WrestleMania this year, and CM Punk will likely play a big role in those shows. In addition to the earlier dates, the WWE UK X handle recently revealed that Punk will be a part of the March 17 edition of RAW in Brussels.

It was also announced that The Second City Saint will make appearances during the March 21 and March 28 episodes of SmackDown in Bologna and London, respectively. This is surprising since he is a member of the red brand.

Veteran pitches interesting match for CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter recently predicted that CM Punk would win the Elimination Chamber match and challenge Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows, but there is a twist.

Apter feels John Cena will insert himself in the WrestleMania 41 bout between Punk and Rhodes, making it a Triple Threat contest.

"The fans want to see Cody against CM Punk. Everybody thinks that the match that's gonna have to happen is John Cena against Cody. So my prediction is that CM Punk wins this match and goes on to meet Cody, but he is not going alone. I think that the way John Cena put himself into the Elimination Chamber by just putting himself there, this could be a three-way dance with Cody Rhodes defending against CM Punk, defending against [John Cena]." [From 2:11 onwards]

It remains to be seen what kind of twists and turns Triple H has planned on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

