Huge character change teased on RAW in segment between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

Sami Zayn opened the latest episode of RAW, admitting his frustration about the fact that Kevin Owens is no longer by his side. Many people have questioned the abrupt end of their partnership, and Jey Uso has been cited as the main reason it's happened. In a backstage segment, there was a big character change teased.

After The Judgment Day interrupted the first segment, as is the routine on RAW, they surrounded the ring, ready to jump on Sami Zayn. Thankfully for him, Jey Uso came out with two steel chairs, and they steered clear of any further trouble.

Backstage, Sami Zayn told Jey Uso that he couldn't help but feel frustrated about the fact that things are going so well for him while he doesn't have Kevin Owens by his side anymore.

Jey Uso said that he didn't know Sami felt that way, and the latter even shoved down items backstage before going to make things up with Jey.

Jey was quick to forgive Sami, given their history together, and they embraced. But one can't help but point out the very clear tension that existed today, with some already believing that Sami could turn heel.

