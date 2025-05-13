Huge controversy stirred following Sabu's passing following 35-year-old superstar's comments

There seems to be controversy surrounding Sabu's final match, which happened less than a month before his tragic passing recently. Many are upset with the way things have been handled.

It should be noted that, as of now, everything is up in the air, and nothing is fully confirmed. However, it was reported on Fightful Select that Joey Janela, Sabu's final opponent, stirred up huge controversy in his recent interview with Uncrowned.

Joey Janela provided details of the issues before their match, revealing that Sabu was provided with Kratom, an opiate, so he could get through it. Sabu had previously mentioned how his usage of Kratom helped him with opiate issues.

However, this reveal has reportedly humiliated those within GCW (Game Changer Wrestling). Specifically, GCW founder Brett Lauderdale had to speak to the 35-year-old Janela in the situation, but there is no word on what happened.

You can see Lauderdale's comments below:

Lauderdale is trying his best to clear the air before things get out of hand. Naturally, the idea of providing an opiate to someone with opiate issues, especially a month before his passing, can be looked at in a dark light. However, it's of utmost importance to look at the context of all of this.

For one, while it is indeed true that Kratom is an opiate, it has far less of an effect, and it is an analgesic, or a pain relief type of medication. It is weaker than traditional opiates.

So, it's not surprising that Lauderdale felt the need to release a statement stating that the Hardcore legend was not forced to do the match or take opiates.

Naturally, there has been a stir about the fact that the hardcore legend wrestled a high-intensity match (which was his signature style) weeks before his passing. However, we request that you, the reader, or anyone else wait for more details to come out before drawing conclusions.

