Huge Kevin Owens announcement following WWE SmackDown

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 06, 2025 03:26 GMT
Kevin Owens (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Kevin Owens (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Kevin Owens suffered a massive career setback, which will keep him off WWE TV for the foreseeable future. The Prizefighter has now made an important announcement regarding his scheduled appearance.

The Canadian wrestler shared heartbreaking news on SmackDown last night, announcing that he needs to undergo neck surgery. His scheduled match against Randy Orton is no longer on the cards for WrestleMania 41.

While Owens will remain off television moving forward, he will make his presence felt at Spookala for a meet and greet on April 6.

Earlier today, he took to his X account to reveal his plans to spend quality time with his daughter. He confirmed he would be in Tampa this weekend to meet his fans.

"Tomorrow! I’m going to take my daughter to her horseback riding lesson and then I’ll come right over and meet everyone. All proceeds go to a great cause! Come tell me the same thing everyone before you will have already said and see me try to react differently every time," Owens wrote.
Check out his tweet below:

Who will replace Kevin Owens as Randy Orton's WWE opponent for WrestleMania 41?

Randy Orton does not have a match at WrestleMania 41.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis reiterated the same to The Viper and paid the price.

Orton nailed Aldis with an RKO, leaving fans to wonder if the latter would step inside the ring for a match at The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

WWE could also use this as an excuse to punish The Apex Predator and take him off TV. But it could be argued that Nick Aldis had it coming since Randy Orton paid him a double fine the last time he hit him with an RKO.

Could this lead to a match between the two stalwarts? Only time will tell.

Edited by Neda Ali
हिन्दी