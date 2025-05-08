Huge move being planned by WWE involving El Grande Americano (Exclusive)

"El Grande Americano" has taken the WWE by storm, going on a tear and even picking up a win over Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41. A new report has revealed a huge move being planned by WWE involving the star who many believe is Chad Gable behind a mask.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC spoke about the WWE-AAA crossover following the massive acquisition announcement a few weeks ago at WrestleMania 41. AAA Lucha Libre is set to host the massive Triplemanía Regia event in Monterrey, Mexico, on June 15th.

As you might expect, the report from JoeyVotes was that WWE is planning to have some involvement in Triplemanía Regia. The biggest piece of news is that El Grande Americano, who many believe is Chad Gable, is being discussed for an appearance.

If that happens, it would be huge. However, considering how sacred Lucha Libre is in Mexico, one could only imagine that Grande Americano will be used to prop up another babyface/hero and be a heat magnet for the Mexican crowd.

The event from AAA will happen one week after the Worlds Collide show from WWE, which is set to take place on June 7th in Inglewood, California. AAA is already confirmed to be a part of that event.

Who are the other massive names expected at TripleMania other than El Grande Americano?

The addition of El Grande Americano to Triplemanía Regia will be an incredible one to see, regardless of what happens. Two SmackDown stars are already confirmed to be appearing at the event, while some other major names are also reportedly being planned.

TNA's Joe Hendry is set to be a part of the event, as are The Hardy Boys, Matt and Jeff Hardy. JBL is another name expected to be at Monterrey on June 15th, while Rey Mysterio's status seems uncertain.

JoeyVotes stated that prior to the injury Rey Mysterio suffered on SmackDown, he was planned to be a part of the event. He still could appear, but a torn adductor and recent surgery make it unlikely that he'd travel to Mexico for the show.

It's going to be an exciting event, and with WWE likely promoting it in a big way, there could be more eyes than ever on the product.

