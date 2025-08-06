Huge name personally requested Triple H he wanted to lose at WWE SummerSlam 2025 

A major star has revealed that he told Triple H ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025 that he wanted to lose his match at the New Jersey event. In a recent podcast, Jelly Roll stated that he made the request as it could set up his return.The country musician made his wrestling debut at The Biggest Party of Them All, where he teamed up with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Even though he put up a spirited performance at the premium live event, Jelly Roll and The Viper eventually lost the match after the former got pinned by Paul.In a recent appearance on Cody Rhodes' &quot;What Do You Wanna Talk About?&quot; podcast, Jelly Roll revealed that, unlike most celebrities, he wanted to lose his debut match and made as much known to Triple H. He added that losing could allow him to make a return down the line to seek revenge against Logan Paul.&quot;I’ll tell you this. I told Triple H 'I wanna lose at SummerSlam.' Just ’cause he knows celebrities never took an L — they always put them over. And if you don’t put me over, always have a reason to come back. There’s always just something lingering there. I could pop up anytime,&quot; said Jelly Roll. (H/T - Ringside News)Check out the video below:WWE veteran Dutch Mantell is full of praise for Jelly RollIn a recent edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Dutch Mantell put over Jelly Roll. The former WWE manager stated that the musician was unselfish and probably wanted to lose himself, which the latter has now himself confirmed.&quot;I think, when they gave him the finish, I think he was relieved because he wanted to get beat. Because even his own friends would look at him and say no, you didn't beat Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. They'd believe they [Logan and Drew] would beat him. So I think he said this is the best thing to do. And he is not selfish, I will say that for him.&quot; It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Jelly Roll in WWE, as both he and Triple H have expressed an interest in extending their association beyond SummerSlam.