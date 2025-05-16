  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Huge new details emerge around criminal charges against former WWE star Ted Dibiase Jr.

Huge new details emerge around criminal charges against former WWE star Ted Dibiase Jr.

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 16, 2025 02:22 GMT
Dibiase Jr. is accused of heinous corruption crimes (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Dibiase Jr. is accused of heinous corruption crimes (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Ted Dibiase Jr. has been engaged in a legal battle after being accused of heinous embezzlement crimes. A new report from PWInsider has provided details about updates in the legal case.

Ad

For context, Ted Dibiase Jr., the former WWE star and ex-Legacy member (where he teamed up with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes), was arrested in April 2023. The charges are for "one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering."

With several jail sentence terms pending for each wire fraud, PWInsider reported that he will stand trial again on August 26, 2025. There has been very little coverage on this story, with the son of the WWE legend getting accused of misappropriating government funds for personal gain, allegedly using it to make luxurious purchases such as a house. While the government has ordered him to forfeit the house, PWInsider stated that there are no records to confirm that it has been done.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He faces a maximum of 45 years in prison and a combined million-dollar fine. In the next section, we'll get into why there is such an ethical issue with the crime, if true. You'll come to find out exactly which organizations he stole from. When confronted after leaving the court a couple of years ago, Dibiase simply said, "Jesus loves you, brother."

Ad

The ethical and moral complications of Ted Dibiase Jr.'s alleged crimes

It wasn't just that Ted Dibiase Jr. allegedly embezzled government funds through his companies Priceless Ventures LLC and Familiae Orientem LLC. It was the organizations from which money was allegedly taken.

Ad

Dibiase had strong ownership over both companies. One of the organizations with which Dibiase entered a "sham contract" was the Family Resource Center (FRC) of North Mississippi. On its Facebook page, the FRC's description says, "Our mission is to provide quality educational and support services in a family-based and child-friendly environment to promote healthy families and communities."

This means that if the allegations are true, Dibiase took money from an organization that would have dedicated the funds to resources for children and parents. Another sham payment came from the Mississippi Community Education Center, which aims to educate the youth and create a more collaborative community through ties with other businesses.

Ad

Another payment was for the RISE Program, which was meant to help inner-city youth and provide them with opportunities such as needs-based scholarships, career development opportunities, etc.

Perhaps the most appalling of these sham payments was a nearly $500,000 fund Ted Dibiase Jr. allegedly received from the FRC to his company, Priceless LLC. This payment was meant to assess the need for emergency food assistance. This is where things become murky and ethically complicated.

Once again, the former WWE star isn't behind bars anymore, but the nature of the allegations is quite damening, especially when they involve him supposedly embezzling government funds that could have gone to youth and assisted people who genuinely needed it.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More
Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications