Huge new details emerge around criminal charges against former WWE star Ted Dibiase Jr.

Ted Dibiase Jr. has been engaged in a legal battle after being accused of heinous embezzlement crimes. A new report from PWInsider has provided details about updates in the legal case.

For context, Ted Dibiase Jr., the former WWE star and ex-Legacy member (where he teamed up with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes), was arrested in April 2023. The charges are for "one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering."

With several jail sentence terms pending for each wire fraud, PWInsider reported that he will stand trial again on August 26, 2025. There has been very little coverage on this story, with the son of the WWE legend getting accused of misappropriating government funds for personal gain, allegedly using it to make luxurious purchases such as a house. While the government has ordered him to forfeit the house, PWInsider stated that there are no records to confirm that it has been done.

He faces a maximum of 45 years in prison and a combined million-dollar fine. In the next section, we'll get into why there is such an ethical issue with the crime, if true. You'll come to find out exactly which organizations he stole from. When confronted after leaving the court a couple of years ago, Dibiase simply said, "Jesus loves you, brother."

The ethical and moral complications of Ted Dibiase Jr.'s alleged crimes

It wasn't just that Ted Dibiase Jr. allegedly embezzled government funds through his companies Priceless Ventures LLC and Familiae Orientem LLC. It was the organizations from which money was allegedly taken.

Dibiase had strong ownership over both companies. One of the organizations with which Dibiase entered a "sham contract" was the Family Resource Center (FRC) of North Mississippi. On its Facebook page, the FRC's description says, "Our mission is to provide quality educational and support services in a family-based and child-friendly environment to promote healthy families and communities."

This means that if the allegations are true, Dibiase took money from an organization that would have dedicated the funds to resources for children and parents. Another sham payment came from the Mississippi Community Education Center, which aims to educate the youth and create a more collaborative community through ties with other businesses.

Another payment was for the RISE Program, which was meant to help inner-city youth and provide them with opportunities such as needs-based scholarships, career development opportunities, etc.

Perhaps the most appalling of these sham payments was a nearly $500,000 fund Ted Dibiase Jr. allegedly received from the FRC to his company, Priceless LLC. This payment was meant to assess the need for emergency food assistance. This is where things become murky and ethically complicated.

Once again, the former WWE star isn't behind bars anymore, but the nature of the allegations is quite damening, especially when they involve him supposedly embezzling government funds that could have gone to youth and assisted people who genuinely needed it.

