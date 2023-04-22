Video: Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. leaves jail following recent embezzlement charges

Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. was released on bail on Thursday following multiple charges of theft, fraud and money laundering.

DiBiase was the first person indicted in the massive welfare fraud scandal that has engulfed Mississippi. He allegedly embezzled millions of dollars from the Emergency Food Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families that could have been used to help poor families in the state.

The former WWE Superstar was charged with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft. If found guilty on all charges, DiBiase could face up to 80 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday, appearing handcuffed in court.

ABC-affiliated WAPT16 caught DiBiase leaving the court after his release on the same day. His trial is scheduled for June 19th. He also had this to say to a reporter after walking out of the courthouse:

"Jesus loves you, brother. God bless you, man."

DiBiase also tested positive for marijuana and Adderall on Thursday. DiBiase's lawyer, Scott Gilbert, revealed that his client has been using hemp oil and CBD gummy to treat his ADHD. However, DiBiase's prescription expired two years ago so he has been using his brother's prescription.

Ted DiBiase Jr.'s legendary father releases statement on his son's arrest

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase released the following statement following Ted DiBiase Jr.'s arrest:

"Our family is currently navigating a difficult season and while we cannot speak to these events publicly, we appreciate your prayers during this time. Please know that I truly appreciate the love and support from the fans. You have been a part of our family for more than 40 years, and for that I could never thank you enough." (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

The legendary wrestler was also involved in the Mississippi welfare fund scandal through his Heart of David Ministries. He was ordered by a court to pay $722,299 of embezzled funds in October 2021. His other son, Brett DiBiase, has already pleaded guilty to making fraudulent statements in 2020.

