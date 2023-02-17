"Huge score for Triple H"- Wrestling world erupts after 40-year-old star expresses interest in working with WWE after 7 years

Since Vince McMahon relinquished the WWE creative duties, Triple H has done a solid job as the head booker. The Game’s ascension has seen a number of stars wanting to work with the company, and fans are excited at the prospect of Kota Ibushi potentially singing with the global juggernaut.

The 40-year-old is officially a free agent following the expiry of his New Japan Pro-Wrestling contract on February 1. During a recent interview, Ibushi did not rule out the possibility of working with WWE again. He had a brief stint with the Stamford-based promotion in 2016, as he was one of the participants in the Cruiserweight Classic Tournament.

The prospect of the Japanese Sensation wrestling in a WWE ring once again excited fans as many took to social media to share their thoughts.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reaction tweets:

danio @danioGa03 @Fightful I really like him in the cruiserweight classic, but if wwe truly wants him they need to give him a aj style type debut and I’d love another match with Cedric Alexander @Fightful I really like him in the cruiserweight classic, but if wwe truly wants him they need to give him a aj style type debut and I’d love another match with Cedric Alexander

Joyboy @SVB1972 @Fightful This would be a huge score for Triple H @Fightful This would be a huge score for Triple H

Dave Richards @tyrannus0580 @Fightful I’m one of many that saw that he could do in the Cruiserweight Classic and wished he got his call-up like others did. @Fightful I’m one of many that saw that he could do in the Cruiserweight Classic and wished he got his call-up like others did.

Eddie @EG43V3R @Fightful You'll be jobbed out to Strowman in 5 minutes and I'll enjoy every minute @Fightful You'll be jobbed out to Strowman in 5 minutes and I'll enjoy every minute 😂 https://t.co/L5zBmlK8Cu

Ladybug @L4Ladybug @Fightful That don't sound like a bad idea for him @Fightful That don't sound like a bad idea for him

ultimo @ultimoexile @Fightful I dont see him ever signing with them. Maybe a few appearances at most @Fightful I dont see him ever signing with them. Maybe a few appearances at most

Yzergod (-_•) @Snipequist_14 @Fightful I don't even need a whole WWE run, just give me Ibushi/Rollins and Ibushi/GUNTHER and I'm good. @Fightful I don't even need a whole WWE run, just give me Ibushi/Rollins and Ibushi/GUNTHER and I'm good.

Parvez khan AKA Pez @mparvez7 , Be ready to be jobbed . @Fightful We have seen how far the Japanese wrestlers will go in WWE, Be ready to be jobbed . @Fightful We have seen how far the Japanese wrestlers will go in WWE 😂, Be ready to be jobbed . https://t.co/vU3d4BybPC

👀👀 @NunOfYaBiznesss @Fightful Make him into what Shinsuke was supposed to be in WWE @Fightful Make him into what Shinsuke was supposed to be in WWE

General Format @generalformat @Fightful I just want footage of him high fiving Vince without knowing who he is. @Fightful I just want footage of him high fiving Vince without knowing who he is.

Bronson Reed revealed that Triple H called him for a WWE return

Several formerly released stars have made their way back to the Stamford-based promotion ever since Triple H became the Chief Content Officer. Former NJPW talent Bronson Reed also recently made a return to his old hunting ground.

During a recent appearance on the Out of Character podcast, the 34-year-old revealed that Triple H called him while he was working with the Japanese promotion.

"I was actually here at home and it was Triple H that called me. So I always had a great relationship with him and at the time I was working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and it looked like I could do one of two things, I could have signed on with them, stay longer or I could have came back and I sent a text to Hunter just to see if he was interested and he was and so he set up a time to call me, called me, and we had a great chat about about everything, not just coming back to WWE, but wrestling in general, what I've been doing and yeah, it just felt right," Bronson Reed said

The Game will book his first WrestleMania this year. The event is already on course to become one of the most memorable ones ever. Cody Rhodes is set to headline the show against the winner of the Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn match at the Elimination Chamber.

