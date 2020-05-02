Next week is stacked.

The go-home edition of SmackDown will feature a good deal of performers with big matches before Money in the Bank. During the broadcast, it was announced that two tag team matches will take place as will a face-to-face between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for next week's episode.

Stars front and center

The two tag team matches stem from altercations on tonight's episode of SmackDown. A tag team match featuring Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and a mystery partner against King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro will take place. Bryan and the King fought each other on tonight's show but Corbin was disqualified due to using a ladder.

Before Bryan could collect himself, Nakamura and Cesaro continued the beat down alongside Corbin. Who will the former WWE Champion enlist to aid himself and Gulak? The other tag team match also stemmed from a backstage altercation between women involved in the SmackDown Women's title picture.

Tamina was giving an interview as Sasha Banks politely interrupted. It was all a ruse as Bayley tried to sneak attack her MITB opponent from behind. Before things got too out of hand, Lacey Evans showed up to even the odds. Because of the boiling feelings among all of the women, a tag team match featuring Evans and Tamina against Bayley and Banks was added to next week's show.

Where's Teddy Long when you need him? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7O6W0jNPXF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 2, 2020

The final segment that was announced for next week's SmackDown was a face-to-face showdown between Universal Champion Braun Strowman and challenger Bray Wyatt. Will the Fiend also make an appearance or will Wyatt "get these hands" before their match at MITB?