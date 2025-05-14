Huge star claims John Cena legitimately disliked him during WWE stints

A major Hollywood star recently opened up about his relationship with John Cena during his stints in WWE. He claimed The Franchise Player legitimately disliked him.

Hollywood star Freddie Prinze Jr. is a long-time wrestling fan. He made several appearances in WWE over the years. The 49-year-old also joined the company's creative team in 2008 before departing in 2009. Although he returned the following year as a producer and director, Prinze Jr. left again in 2011. During the two stints in the Stamford-based company, Cena was the top guy and the face of the promotion.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the Hollywood star disclosed that he was not on good terms with The Franchise Player. He explained that the current Undisputed WWE Champion just disliked him:

"Some of you may be saying, because you remember, like season one, like, 'I thought you didn't like John Cena. Wasn't he a d*ck to you?' He didn't like me. I had no problem with him. He just didn't like me. I like just about everyone. I can count on one hand the amount of people where I'm like, I don't like that guy, or I don't like that chick. But yeah, I had no issue with him," he said. [From 05:44 to 06:01]

John Cena's acting has improved, according to the ex-WWE writer

On the same episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. addressed John Cena looking conflicted following his win over Randy Orton at Backlash.

The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" star pointed out that Cena's acting has improved since he moved to Hollywood:

"You know, he's always known how to act. But since he's gone to Hollywood, it's certainly gotten better and he's improved. And I just I thought he did a good job," he said. [From 05:37 to 0 5:42]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed John Cena's next opponent was confirmed after Backlash.

