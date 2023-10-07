Huge title change on the cards at WWE Fastlane; according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran pro-wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels that the WWE Universe will see Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Rhodes welcomed Jey to Monday Night RAW after his recent fallout with Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. However, The Judgment Day took an interest in Jey and wanted to recruit him. The 38-year-old star denied and this put him in the crosshairs of the nefarious faction. As the group put a beatdown on him, Rhodes emerged to make the save, eventually setting up a tag team encounter at Fastlane 2023.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter mentioned that Jey Uso has a lot of momentum heading into the Premium Live Event. He predicted that Jey and Cody could capture the titles from The Judgment Day. He felt that Rhodes and Uso were destined to face The Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at some point down the line.

"The fans are on a high for Jey Uso. They really are at this point. They're gonna take the belts and they're gonna wind up wrestling Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa some way down the line. That's what I think is gonna happen," Apter said. [4:37 - 4:52]

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were on WWE SmackDown this week

It was a massive go-home show for WWE SmackDown before Fastlane this week. All members of The Judgment Day, including JD McDonagh, were on the show. The likes of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso also showed up at the tapings.

During the main event, LA Knight faced off against Jimmy Uso. The Megastar was faring well against Jimmy before Solo Sikoa decided to intervene and hit him with a Samoan Spike, leading to a Disqualification victory for Knight.

In the final segment of the show, LA Knight, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso stood together in the ring against the combined might of The Bloodline and The Judgment Day. The babyfaces cleared the ring and stood tall as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

