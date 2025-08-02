Huge twist could lead to Roman Reigns losing at SummerSlam, WWE veteran claims - "That's how you need to do it" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels only a huge twist could lead to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso losing at SummerSlam. The two OG Bloodline members will be in a tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Roman Reigns returned on RAW to start a fight with Breakker and Reed. Jey Uso came out to help his cousin, but this put a target on his back as well. Under the guidance of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have made it a mission to break down the OTC. Breakker and Reed have serious issues with Jey, and Bron has claimed that Reigns is no longer relevant, setting the stage for a huge match at SummerSlam.

During this week's episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran felt that the heels needed some backup if they were going to defeat Reigns and Uso. He felt somebody like Karrion Kross could be a perfect addition to the stable to help Breakker and Reed get over the line. Russo claimed that if he were booking the show, he would slot Kross with the gang to take down Roman and Jey.

"You need to add somebody. That's how you need to do it. You need to add somebody. I swear to God, bro, if it were me, you know who I would choose? [Karrion Kross] Absolutely! You would need to add somebody that would get a big pop and that would make sense in the heels going over. That's what I would do." [From 13:40 onwards]

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are in for a huge fight at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if Russo's prediction of a third member for the heels comes true at the premium live event.

