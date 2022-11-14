Huge update on Charlotte Flair's absence from WWE

Top WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair's return has long been on fans' minds for the majority of 2022. Lately, her father, Ric Flair, and Brother-in-Law, Conrad Thompson, have been discussing her potential comeback.

Charlotte's last match on WWE TV took place on May 8th at WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match. Since then, the 36-year-old star has taken some time away from the business to marry her long-time partner and fellow wrestler, Andrade El Idolo.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair was asked if he knew when his daughter would be making her much-anticipated return to WWE. The Nature Boy said he has no idea as The Queen keeps everything to herself only.

"To be very honest, I have no idea. She keeps everything to herself. I know she’s talking to the company, but I don’t know any more than that. If I did, I couldn’t tell you anyway. She doesn’t trust me to tell me anything because I can’t keep my mouth shut."

Conrad Thompson went on to say that the former SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion has no injuries holding her back from making her return.

"You and I know that physically, she’s fine. Emotionally, she’s fine. It’s her business to share.But I guess what I wanted to sort of set the record straight on [is] there’s nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair. She’s just fine." [H/T Wrestling News]

With the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season fast approaching, the WWE Universe will be hoping that The Queen will return in time to inject herself into a major match for the show of shows.

Charlotte Flair has apologized after missing an autograph signing

This past weekend, the SmackDown star was scheduled to be at a signing in New York, however, due to an undisclosed reason, she could not attend to meet her fans.

Following this, Charlotte Flair took to social media, where she apologized to her supporters, stating that she misses the WWE Universe greatly.

"Hey guys! I was so excited to see everyone this weekend at the @bigeventny with @FitermanSports, but I am not able to make the signing. I promise I’ll see you soon. I miss all of you."

Since making her WWE debut in 2012, the second-generation star has become one of the company's most successful stars of all time, with 14 Women's World titles to her name and a Royal Rumble win and WrestleMania main event appearance.

How and when would you like Charlotte Flair to make her WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.

