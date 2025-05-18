Huge update on Cody Rhodes' whereabouts after he no-shows WWE SmackDown 

Cody Rhodes was advertised for the May 16 episode of SmackDown, but come Friday night, he was nowhere to be seen during the show. Now, a new picture of Cody has been making the rounds on the internet amid his WWE absence.

Ever since The American Nightmare lost his Undisputed Title at WrestleMania 41 to John Cena, he has disappeared from TV. Considering he was visibly disheartened following his loss, it's no surprise he has chosen to go underground.

That said, Cody Rhodes had been advertised for a few SmackDown events after WrestleMania 41, but on the day of the shows, he didn't appear on TV.

However, he seems to be having a good time outside of the global juggernaut. A picture of The American Nightmare from a recent visit to the Naked Mind Yoga studio is now circulating on the web.

Check it out below:

Bill Apter wants Cody Rhodes to win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year

A few days ago, in a Q/A session on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Bill Apter mentioned how bringing back Cody in time for MITB 2025 and having him win the Men's ladder match could be the best way forward. Apter thinks having The American Nightmare win the briefcase would open up several storyline possibilities.

"I think the best person to get that Money in the Bank would be Cody Rhodes. This could be his road back to 'a' title. Remember, he can pick from any title. So, this would be interesting to see who Cody wants to get the belt from. Does he want John Cena again? Does he want Jey Uso? Does he want the US Title? Does he want to get the Intercontinental Title? I think he would be the guy to get that buzz going with the Money in the Bank," Apter said.

With Money in the Bank 2025 less than 20 days away, it remains to be seen whether WWE brings back Cody in time for the marquee premium live event..

