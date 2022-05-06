Huge update on RK-Bro, Cody Rhodes, and former Universal Champion's status for WWE SmackDown – Reports

WWE will bring in some big names for this week's episode of SmackDown, including RK-Bro. Alongside the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions, Cody Rhodes and former Universal Champion Seth Rollins are advertised for a dark match.

This week's episode of SmackDown is guaranteed to be special as it's the final stop before WrestleMania Backlash. The upcoming WWE premium live event will take place this Sunday in Providence, Rhode Island.

According to reports from PWInsider, RK-Bro's appearance on SmackDown will be used as an opportunity to further build their feud against The Bloodline. Randy Orton and Riddle will team up with Drew McIntyre for a six-man tag team match against The Usos and Roman Reigns.

WWE previously confirmed two huge matches for this week's edition of SmackDown. One-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks, will face Shayna Baszler. Whereas a huge Tables Match pitting New Day against Sheamus and Ridge Holland was also added to the show.

RK-Bro's Randy Orton recently talked about what the future might hold for him after retirement

Randy Orton is a 14-time WWE World Champion enjoying his time in the tag team division. He and Riddle are two-time RAW Tag team Champions.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Orton opened up about his post-retirement plans. The Viper was asked if he'd entertain the idea of becoming a coach at the WWE Performance Center.

He said being a coach isn't his cup of tea and that he'd start rambling if he did become one:

“I don’t really think I’d be a good coach because I'd start to just ramble. It’s almost, like, I don’t know how to articulate myself to a group of green guys that are coming into the business that need to learn the basics. If there was three, four, or five guys, a small group, and if we could go and talk and sit in the ring. If it could be like close quarters, just a small group of people where we’re not doing drills and stuff, but just talking and maybe watching tape, I think I’d be good in that aspect.”

