Huge WWE Superstar returning on RAW after months of absence to confront another wrestler is possible, says Mark Henry

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes a 16x WWE World Champion could return on Monday Night RAW to confront another superstar.

The Leader of the Cenation John Cena returned for a brief full-time run last year, during which he feuded with The Bloodline. The 46-year-old last competed in November when he squared off against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. However, the match ended in disaster for Cena as he got destroyed by The Tribal Heir.

While addressing The Rock's return on SmackDown last Friday on the Busted Open Podcast, Mark Henry claimed he would not be shocked if Cena also returned on RAW this Monday.

"I think right now, the plan changed and then it was like, 'Oh sh*t! We lost Punk. We need a splash. We need a sizzle.' I would not be shocked if Monday John Cena comes out and throws his hat in there against somebody. You need a sizzle. You got the steak but you need a sizzle. You need to turn the heat up," he said. [From 08:17 to 08:50]

When will John Cena retire from WWE?

The Leader of the Cenation joined the Stamford-based company in 2000 and debuted on the main roster two years later. He has since established himself as one of the greatest superstars in the promotion's history, winning 16 World Championships.

However, John Cena's story seems to be heading towards its final chapter. The 46-year-old recently disclosed in an interview with the Entertainment Tonight show that he plans to retire before turning 50.

"I'm gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out and I don't ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it. I wanna have the passion -- the same passion as the fanbase -- and I wanna give them exactly what they give me. The miles on the speedometer say, 'Hey, that's gotta be done before 50," he said.

Cena has shared the ring with many legends and current top superstars, including The Rock, The Undertaker, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It would be interesting to see who would be his final his final opponent.

Would you like to see John Cena compete at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE