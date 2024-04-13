Huge WWE Superstar not signing new deal after current contract expires for major reason is possible, says Tommy Carlucci

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci has reckoned Becky Lynch might be considering not signing a new deal with the company.

The Man's current contract is set to expire in June. Although her deal would be up in two months, the six-time Women's Champion recently revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that WWE had not yet approached her for a new deal. Lynch claimed she was not worried and was confident in her ability and worth.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Carlucci addressed Lynch's situation. The former WWE employee suggested that The Man might be contemplating not signing a new deal.

"Watching her face at the end of the match [against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania] when she was sitting in the corner, I think she's contemplating what's gonna happen in her career. And, by the way, she's not the youngest one there. And I think Rhea is gonna carry the title for a long time, and there's a lot of other young ladies right behind her. And I think she's seeing that a little bit, and I'm not sure, Coach!" he said.

The former WWE employee added:

"I think she may take a little time off. She did say on Ariel, I think she had like two months left on her contract. I don't know; I think you're not gonna see her for a while. So, we'll see what happens with her, but I think she's contemplating probably not signing if she don't get what she wants." [12:10 - 12:53]

Becky Lynch lost to Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania XL

Over the past 11 years, Becky Lynch has held several championships, including six Women's Titles. Last Saturday, The Man attempted to win her seventh Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The WWE Superstar challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Despite her efforts, Lynch failed to end The Eradicator's title reign. Following the match, The Judgment Day member praised The Man.

"I needed Becky, and she put up a fantastic fight like she always does. I knew that I was gonna head, and I was under the skin, I was gonna get The Man I wanted. I wasn't gonna get the mother; I wasn't gonna get the wife; I wanted Becky freakin Lynch. I wanted The Man and that's exactly what I got. And you know, I went in there, and I beat The Man. You know, why? Because I said it before on RAW, but behind every great man is a greater woman. And I just proved my point!" she told Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview.

Becky Lynch recently released her book, where the 37-year-old revealed many unknown details about her career and personal life.

