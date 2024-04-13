One of WWE's biggest stars seemingly hinted at possibly leaving the company after defeat at WrestleMania, thinks veteran

Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman believes he spotted a hint that Becky Lynch might be leaving WWE when her contract expires.

The Man has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company since 2013. She is now one of the top superstars in WWE and one of the highest-paid female superstars in the promotion. However, her current contract will expire in June. Lynch recently disclosed that she has not signed a new deal.

Last Saturday, The Man challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, she failed to capture the title. After the match, Lynch looked disappointed.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Coachman pointed out Lynch's facial expressions after her defeat, claiming it seemingly reflected that her contract negotiations were not going well.

"You mentioned Becky. Do you think she's leaving? Because I got the feeling when I'm watching this match, and with the facials and all that, even though she said on Ariel Helwani's show, 'Oh, I don't think I'll go anywhere else,' maybe the contract isn't going as well as we think it should be," he said. [11:50 - 12:06]

Becky Lynch's husband Seth Rollins' WWE contract also expires in June

Like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins' current contract is set to expire in two months. The Visionary recently addressed his situation, stating that he would renew his deal despite not reaching an agreement yet.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan claimed the former World Heavyweight Champion will stay in WWE.

"No, no, hell no, he's [Seth Rollins] not going anywhere! He's hurt! He's gonna go lick his wounds, get his surgery, whatever have you, if that's what needs to happen here. He's not going away and retiring. Hell no, no, God no!" he said.

While Becky Lynch faced Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL, her husband, Seth Rollins, competed twice on The Show of Shows. The Visionary and Cody Rhodes suffered a defeat against The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One.

Rollins also lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre on the opening act of Night Two. However, his most significant contribution came during the main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns when he came out in his Shied gear to act as a perfect shield for The American Nightmare. The 37-year-old is now reportedly set for a month-long break.

