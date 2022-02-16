"It happened between two guys" - Wrestling veteran says stories about Bruiser Brody's murder are false (Exclusive)

Hugo Savinovich provided an inside look into the gruesome murder of Bruiser Brody during his recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

The former WWE Spanish announcer was familiar with Bruiser Brody and the man who killed him, Jose Gonzalez, as they both wrestled extensively in Puerto Rico.

Savinovich said that the unfortunate incident should have never happened and added that the alleged details of the killing are all inaccurate.

Savinovich addressed Tony Atlas' recollection of Bruiser Brody's death and said that "a lot of the stuff" that Atlas revealed never took place. Hugo stated that Jose Gonzalez stabbed Bruiser Brody in the dressing room of an old baseball stadium, where nothing was visible due to a thick shielded door.

"It should have never happened. It was horrible. I was great friends, and I was, and I'm still friends with "The Invader" Jose Gonzalez. It was wrong, what had happened, but you've seen so many documentaries and stuff that it's not real. Because where this happened was an old baseball stadium with the type of baseball places where you have your boxes here, and then there is a shower with a thick crystal door and a double glass door. Once you come in, I mean, you cannot see anything unless you go in. There were two people there, and that was Bruiser Brody (Frank) and Jose Gonzalez, The Invader. And whatever happened, it happened between two guys and all the other stuff you hear, and I love Tony Atlas; it's a lot of stuff that really didn't happen because there was no way you can see what happened unless you went inside," revealed Hugo Savinovich. [22:14 - 23:33]

Jose Gonzalez was acquitted of murder as the jury adjudged that he acted in self-defense during the altercation with Bruiser Brody (real name Frank Goodish).

Jose and Bruiser had a long history of issues, dating back to the early WWF days in the 1970s, and Hugo Savinovich said that the Puerto Ricans were unhappy with the verdict. Savinovich continued:

"You have heard stuff and seen stuff of people that are not telling the truth. They don't know what the heck was happening there, and it was two people inside a double shield glass door in an old baseball stadium, and the truth was two guys went in, one came out stabbed, and it was just Invader and him. With all this stuff that you hear, this happened, or the other thing happened, it was a lie because only two people were in there." [24: 31 - 25:03]

Frank was not very expressive: Hugo Savinovich on what Bruiser Brody told the doctor before his death

Hugo Savinovich's friend Dr. Hector Gonzalez was there when Bruiser Brody died and he revealed what the WWE Hall of Famer said during his final moments.

Brody told the doctor to tell his wife and kids that he loved them. Hugo even recalled that the legendary wrestler had taken several aspirin pills on the day of his murder, which made it difficult to control the bleeding.

Hugo once again condemned the killing and vehemently disapproved of the incident's different versions that have been discussed over the past few decades.

"My friend Dr. Hector Gonzalez was there, and he (Frank) told my friend, 'Tell my wife and my boy that I love them because Frank was not very expressive.' He was a guy that weighed over 300 pounds; what killed him was he had taken aspirins during the day. A big guy like that couldn't stop the hemorrhage of the blood. But it should have never happened. Whatever you see on documentaries and stuff you hear, it is crap because it should have never happened; it was horrible, but they embellish stuff, and I'm so upset about that because a friend of ours died, and there were no winners. I mean, this was just a horrible thing. It took me, as a producer, two years to get the territory back, and I still would tell you like I'm telling you right now; it should have never happened," said the former WWE commentator. [25:04 - 26:01]

