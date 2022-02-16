"Promoters wanted to kill him" - Former WWE Personality admits Vince McMahon changed wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich spoke about his admiration for Vince McMahon during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

During the live Q&A session, Savinovich was asked about the differences between working for Vince McMahon and Carlos Colon, the legendary owner of Puerto Rican company, World Wrestling Council (WWC).

Savinovich said that Vince McMahon always had a bigger vision for professional wrestling as he didn't want to limit his product to the United States. Hugo credited his former boss for transforming the territorial scene and catapulting wrestling to the global stage.

Hugo Savinovich also admitted that territory bookers from the early days of wrestling disapproved of McMahon's plans.

"Just a different perspective. From running an island, and Vince making the world an island. He somehow, the father ran a territory, regional territory, Vince changed it. All promoters wanted to kill him back then, but he made something small into the whole world. That's the difference. His mind. He is and was a visionary that never looked at it as a product for the United States. A little thing that is not known, I was one of the guys in charge for his creative and then producing the producers and the talent, from the Koreans to the Russians, to make them think, how we recognize the psychology of the product known as WWE," revealed Hugo Savinovich. [ 38:39 – 39:30]

The veteran announcer also gave his picks for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, including "Tag Team of the Year," "Storyline of the Year," and more.

Don't forget to join in. Vote here!

Vince McMahon's WWE recently generated over $1 billion in revenue for the first time

It's astounding when you realize that Vince McMahon has been in the wrestling business for over 50 years. Mr. McMahon is still the most influential person within WWE, which recently reported over $1 billion in revenue for the first time in the company's history.

The 76-year-old icon was on WWE's Q4 conference call and spoke about the historic achievement while sharing his optimism about the future.

While Vince McMahon and co continue to reach new financial milestones, the creative side of things has not been well-received by fans and pundits in recent times.

iamchaoticgood @chaoticgood1980 WWE reports $1.095 billion in revenue for full year 2021, the highest in the Company’s history.



I have a lot of problems with their creative. But, I’ll never doubt Vince McMahon as a businessman. WWE reports $1.095 billion in revenue for full year 2021, the highest in the Company’s history.I have a lot of problems with their creative. But, I’ll never doubt Vince McMahon as a businessman.

Former writer Vince Russo reacted to WWE's earnings and revealed whether he expects there to be any changes to the on-screen content. You can read more on that right here.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Anirudh B