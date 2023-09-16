Hulk Hogan allegedly wasn't top star's friend anymore after he won the WWE Championship

Hulk Hogan wasn't happy after a fellow WWE Superstar became the top champion in the company.

Bret Hart clearly isn't a fan of The Hulkster. The WWE Hall of Famer has bashed Hogan on multiple occasions in the past.

Hart recently had a chat with Inside The Ropes, where the veteran revealed that Hulk Hogan wasn't his friend anymore once he became the WWE Champion. Here's his full comment:

"The first time I saw Hogan since I won the title, I remember thinking Hogan was always my friend. He was always a fan of my work, he told me his dad was the biggest Hart Foundation fan and that of all people, his dad loved the Hart Foundation. I always thought Hulk was one of my good friends. When I first started wrestling, I worked with Hulk a lot and I taught him a lot and helped him when he first started. And when he became a big star, I always thought we were pretty good friends. But the day I won the title, I guess I was no longer Hulk's friend anymore." [2:27-3:02]

Hulk Hogan recently took a shot at Bret Hart

It seems Hulk Hogan isn't a fan of Bret Hart as well. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently had a chat with Theo Von on his podcast, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von. He took a shot at Bret Hart and Randy Savage for not keeping their professional and personal lives separate.

"The moment I'd walk in the house, I'd take the bandana off, the bald head, and I was just a dad or Terry. I could switch gears pretty easy, because I just didn't live that character like, 'Oh yeah, brother!' [mocks Savage] and Bret Hart thinks he's the greatest wrestler, all this crazy cr*p that these guys think. I just let it go man. It was a job and I was real good at what I was doing. There had to be a degree of separation with me." [From 39:54 to 40:17]

It would be interesting to hear what Hogan has to say about Bret Hart's recent comments. It's quite safe to assume that the two veterans aren't going to get along well anytime soon.

