  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan Lifetime Achievement honor "a great idea," Eric Bischoff says

Hulk Hogan Lifetime Achievement honor "a great idea," Eric Bischoff says

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 26, 2025 21:01 GMT
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan [Image Credit: wwe.com]

WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan with a 10-bell salute and a video package on the July 25 episode of SmackDown. Eric Bischoff, the wrestling icon's long-time friend and former boss in WCW, believes The Hulkster deserves to receive a unique honor following his death.

Ad

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his house in Clearwater, Florida. In recent months, the former WCW and WWE star had been preparing to launch the Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling league alongside Bischoff.

On the 83 Weeks podcast, a fan asked whether WWE should create a Lifetime Achievement award for Hogan. Bischoff agreed with the suggestion and revealed he had already planned to pitch the idea:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I know a guy who knows a guy that's gonna be sending a text to that effect. That's a great idea. And yes, I would love to see that for the reason we were just talking about. Who else can say, or who can we look to who's no longer here, that had such an amazing impact on the industry that we all love today that millions of people around the world are watching today." [42:53 – 43:22]
Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

youtube-cover
Ad

Hogan is already a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He received his first induction as an individual in 2005 before earning a second induction as part of the 2020 class alongside the nWo.

Eric Bischoff discusses Hulk Hogan's iconic career

In the 1980s, Vince McMahon presented Hulk Hogan as WWE's top babyface attraction during the early years of WrestleMania. The Hulkster later joined the Eric Bischoff-led WCW, where he famously turned heel at Bash at the Beach 1996.

Ad
Ad

Reflecting on Hulk Hogan's career, Bischoff explained why his friend is worthy of a recognition higher than his two WWE Hall of Fame inductions:

"There's only one guy that was in both places. Back in the '80s, when Hulk and Vince launched WWF [WWE] together, in many ways, and of course in WCW with the nWo, so I think that's a hell of a lifetime achievement. I don't think anybody else will ever come close, so, yeah, I'm gonna be texting my guy that knows a guy that knows a guy." [43:22 – 43:43]
Ad

Bischoff also reacted to WWE and Triple H's tributes to Hogan on the latest SmackDown episode.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications