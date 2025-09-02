  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Hulk Hogan is doing lines of cocaine" - WWE Hall of Famer's daughter recalls crazy story

"Hulk Hogan is doing lines of cocaine" - WWE Hall of Famer's daughter recalls crazy story

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 02, 2025 13:43 GMT
Hulk Hogan. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Hulk Hogan. [Image credits: wwe.com]

A WWE Hall of Famer's daughter has shared the details of a crazy story involving Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster's name is etched in pro wrestling history, and his career is full of accolades and sensational moments.

Ad

Hogan was part of the first-ever WrestleMania main event, where he teamed up with iconic actor Mr. T to take on Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff.

Hogan and Mr. T emerged victorious on the night, but Erica Nicole Clark, Mr. T's daughter, has recalled another bizarre story from that weekend. Erica is a stand-up comedian, and her latest set involved a story around the WWE stars.

In a clip posted by Don’t Tell Comedy on Instagram, Erica talked about going to WrestleMania I and how Hulk Hogan and Piper ended up brawling in a hotel room.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

"He’s [Mr. T] in this wrestling match with this guy named Rowdy Roddy Piper, and it's another dude. So, my dad gets into the ring, and immediately Roddy Piper flips my dad in a way, and he cracks my dad’s ribs. So, my dad has to go to the emergency room. Me and my sister are crying, whatever; they take my dad to the ER. He comes back to the hotel room; he's all bandaged up. Hulk Hogan is in our hotel room, and Hulk Hogan is doing lines of cocaine. He still has the yellow shorts on. He’s like, ‘T, I’m gonna f**k 'em up when I see em. I swear to God I’m gonna f**k 'em up,'" Erica recounted.
Ad

Erica mentioned that Roddy Piper came to their room and wanted to apologize for the mishap, but The Immortal One was ready to throw hands, and they got into a brawl.

"There is a knock at the door, and it was Roddy Piper. He goes, ‘Hey T, I’m real sorry about what happened.’ Hulk Hogan is like, ‘F**k that,’ and grabs Roddy Piper, brings him into the hotel room, throws him against the wall, smashes the mirror. He’s beating him, my dad is trying to break it up," she said.
Ad

You can watch the clip below.

Ad

Hulk Hogan's wife planning legal action over his passing

The WWE icon passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. Since then, questions have been raised over the circumstances of his death, with medical malpractice also alleged.

Hogan had neck surgery in May, and his wife, Sky Daily, believes it "compromised" his phrenic nerve. According to a report from Daily Mail, she is now contemplating a medical malpractice lawsuit.

Ad
"We are investigating for possible malpractice. If you have shortness of breath for a long time, that makes you very sick. 'It's not something that's an alarming [sudden] cause of death. It's something that wears on you, makes you weak," Sky said. [H/T: Daily Mail]

Meanwhile, Hogan's daughter, Brooke, has ruled out any foul play in her father's shocking death.

Ad

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Don't Tell Comedy on Instagram and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications