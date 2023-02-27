“Hulk Hogan you look like an idiot!” - 33-year-old female star brutally trolls fan at WWE live event

Hulk Hogan is unquestionably one of the biggest stars in WWE history. Despite retiring from in-ring action many years ago, he is still a relevant name in the wrestling world. That was proven once again at a recent house show when Bayley took his name to insult a fan.

WWE presented their latest Road to WrestleMania live event this Saturday in Rockford, Illinois. The event featured numerous big names and interesting match-ups, including Becky Lynch vs Bayley.

Bayley has made it her habit to insult fans during these house shows, and she did it once again in Illinois. She mocked a fan who was seemingly acting like Hulk Hogan. The former SmackDown Women's Champion yelled, "Hulk Hogan, you like an idiot," to which the fan responded by saying, "That's right, brother," in a voice imitating that of the Hall of Famer.

You can watch the clip below:

Kaylee♡ @kotaXdeville “Hulk Hogan you look like an idiot!” Bayley so real for that “Hulk Hogan you look like an idiot!” Bayley so real for that💀 https://t.co/fJrUbfIfUF

Bayley recently commented on wanting Sasha Banks back in WWE

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE alongside Naomi in May 2022. While the latter hasn't been seen inside a wrestling ring since The Boss showed up at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January as Mercedes Mone. At Battle in the Valley, the CEO defeated KAIRI to become the IWGP Women's Champion.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Bayley expressed her desire to see Mercedes back in the Stamford-based company. She called the company Mercedes' home and where her heart is.

"I’ll never give up hope. I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back. I’ll say yes [if she would come back] because this is her home, this is her dream. I love to see what she’s doing and what she will be doing in the next few months. She’s gonna literally take over the world, take the world by storm but I know this is her home and where her heart is, and by her heart I mean me, so she needs to come back to me cause I need her to be my travel partner. I’m gonna say that I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back." [1:49 - 2:23]

Bayley and Sasha Banks were the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They also had one of the most iconic rivalries during their time in NXT. Considering the volatility of the wrestling business, we could see a Sasha Banks-Bayley reunion in the future.

