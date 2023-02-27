WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Jey Uso makes a big decision for The Bloodline after SmackDown controversy, former world champion in Royal Rumble rematch (Rockford, IL)

Top WWE Superstars put up an excellent show at the recent Road to WrestleMania live event this Saturday in Rockford, Illinois.

The biggest talking point of the night was Jey Uso's appearance on the show. He quietly reunited with his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa for a match.

The Bloodline defeated Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match. Jey still maintained his distance, with obvious tension from the shocking events that transpired on SmackDown last week.

The action-packed show featured two championship matches, one from RAW and one from SmackDown. The women's title match saw Charlotte Flair put her gold on the one against Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, and Zoey Stark. The Queen successfully retained her championship despite the challengers' best efforts.

The show's main event saw Seth Rollins challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Although the champion prevailed, The Architect stole the show with his performance.

Bray Wyatt was back in action as he locked horns with LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight. The two superstars previously locked horns in a similar bout at Royal Rumble when they squared off in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. Knight was unable to beat the former world champion on both occasions.

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes pick up big wins

Cody Rhodes locked horns with Finn Balor in a singles match. He defeated The Judgment Day leader with a Cross Rhodes before sharing a heartfelt moment with The O.C.

Becky Lynch took on her long-term rival Bayley and picked up the win. Additionally, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya and Tegan Nox in a tag team match.

Below are the full results of the WWE Saturday Live Event in Rockford, Illinois (02/27)

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan and Zoey Stark

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Tegan Nox and Natalya

Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor

Jimmy, Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa defeated Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch defeated Bayley

Lights Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes