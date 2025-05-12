Hulk Hogan makes hilarious claim about The Rock and John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently made an interesting claim about John Cena and The Rock. The legend has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once as a singles star in 2005 and then as a member of the nWo in 2020.

Ad

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show today, The Hulkster discussed getting booed by the WWE Universe on the January 6 edition of RAW. The veteran claimed that The Rock and John Cena get booed in character, but the media reacted differently towards him and suggested that people were trying to knock him down.

“Well, you know, they’re still nipping at my heels. I can go out there and get booed. That was the last time I was in LA, I was Hollywood Hogan with a black beard and doing the bad guy thing. I can go out there and get booed in LA or The Rock can get booed in LA or John Cena gets booed in LA. When I get booed, there’s a whole different reaction media wise. For some reason, I’ve laid some type of groundwork that people are still interested in what I’m doing," he said.

Ad

Trending

WWE legend Hulk Hogan then boasted about the number of views the segment got and noted that it was part of being a public figure.

"For me, it’s just part of the territory. It’s like, you know, when you get booed and you get 3.2 billion engagements and you rock that whole world in LA with how much interaction there was on the internet, I’ll take it," he added. [H/T; Fightful]

Ad

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Ad

Hulk Hogan is launching the Real American Freestyle promotion alongside Eric Bischoff and Israel Martinez.

Former WWE writer reacts to Hulk Hogan's new venture

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently commented on Hulk Hogan's new promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo cast doubt on Real American Freestyle and noted that Hulk Hogan had a similar media strategy when he joined TNA. Hogan and Bischoff attempted to recreate the Monday Night Wars with TNA back in the day, but it was not successful.

Ad

"Hogan said this is gonna be bigger than the WWE. I'm watching Hogan on this thing and I'm like, bro, he did the same thing when he signed with TNA. He went on Larry King, he did the whole talk show circuit. TNA was gonna be this, that, and the other thing." [8:41 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Ad

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Hulk Hogan's new promotion and if he will make any more WWE appearances anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More