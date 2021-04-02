Hulk Hogan predicts the WWE and Universal Championship matches at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is just a week away and WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan, who is hosting the show, is definitely looking forward to it. The two matches that Hogan has his eyes on are the ones with the WWE and Universal Championship on the line.

The Hulkster recently sat down with Corey Graves on After the Bell to discuss the upcoming WrestleMania 37 event.

Hulk Hogan, no stranger to being a world champion, commented on the two title matches and all the WWE Superstars involved. While discussing the WWE Championship, Hogan revealed that while he does believe that Bobby Lashley is the real deal, he is hooked on Drew McIntyre.

"Bobby, his accolades are a mile long, he’s the real deal brother. He’s a real badass. I’m really hooked on Drew McIntyre. Something about his presence, something about his intensity, he loves this business and I’ve been in his corner since day one so I’m really hoping that Drew steps up and things go his way."

Two weeks away. @DMcIntyreWWE had his Mania Moment last year. I get mine this year at @RJStadium. Get your tickets while you still can! https://t.co/6hvtIbJXJr pic.twitter.com/Rh7YUpNox2 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 27, 2021

Drew McIntyre is the clear favorite for many fans heading into WrestleMania 37, especially considering that he is the babyface. However, we can never count out The Almighty.

Hulk Hogan really likes the look of the Rated-R Superstar

Hulk Hogan also shared his thoughts on the Universal Championship picture, which is now a Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan.

Hogan was pretty straightforward with his selection for this match and chose to go with the veteran Edge, saying that he likes the hunger he is seeing from the Ultimate Opportunist.

"As far as the other main event, they turned that into a three-way so that’s kind of like ‘Jump Ball’ time. It’s going to be pretty crazy but Edge has made a heck of a showing as of late. He looks like he’s really hungry and in my opinion, I’d love to see it go Edge’s way. Nothing from Daniel or Roman Reign’s, Roman I’ve been following since he’s a kid, I know he is intense, but for some reason when I saw Edge standing over both those guys with a chair he looks like a bad, dangerous guy right now."

Hulk Hogan made it clear that he is taking nothing away from either Roman Reigns or Daniel Bryan, but there is just something about Edge that entices him.

Who do you have winning the WWE and Universal Championships? Let us know your picks down below.