Hulk Hogan moment proves Vince McMahon could buy WWE, veteran thinks (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is reportedly interested in rebuying WWE. Vince Russo, the company's head writer in the late 1990s, believes the 79-year-old's purchase of WCW proves that anything is possible.
In 1996, Hulk Hogan formed the nWo faction with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall at WCW Bash at the Beach. The company's flagship show, Nitro, defeated WWE RAW in the television ratings for 83 consecutive weeks between 1996 and 1998. However, McMahon ultimately won the Monday Night Wars when he bought WCW in 2001.
Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. The 64-year-old said McMahon buying back WWE cannot be ruled out based on his past success in the wrestling business.
"Remember when Hulk Hogan came out as the third man of the nWo?" Russo asked. "Bro, what would have happened if you would have been sitting there next to me watching that, and I would have turned to you and said, 'Hey, Chris, guess what? In five years, Vince McMahon's gonna be buying WCW.' What would you have said to me, Chris? That's what I'm talking about." [8:26 – 8:47]
WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!
Watch the video above to hear Russo explain how Vince's son, Shane McMahon, could also return to WWE.
Vince Russo is not underestimating Vince McMahon
Dr. Chris Featherstone and former commentator Jonathan Coachman both reported that Vince McMahon is interested in purchasing WWE.
In Vince Russo's opinion, people are wrong to immediately dismiss the idea of his former boss returning to the company he helped build:
"Bro, unless you know Vince McMahon, you don't have a freaking clue. There's nothing you can put past this guy, bro. And look at the height WCW was at. Bro, less than five years later, Vince owned that company. And you're gonna tell me this is an impossibility? Come on, man." [8:47 – 9:07]
McMahon has not been involved with WWE since resigning as a TKO board member in January 2024 amid serious misconduct allegations. He recently launched a new investment firm called 14TH & I.
Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.
Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!