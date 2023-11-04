Hulk Hogan possibly making a TV return according to former WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels Hulk Hogan would be the next veteran to join AEW after Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy made a comeback to professional wrestling as he signed a multi-year deal with AEW. The 74-year-old made a name for himself in the business over the last five decades, and is considered one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring. AEW President Tony Khan was elated at the signing, and mentioned that Flair's inclusion on the show would be an asset for the promotion, and help them grow their brand globally.

On this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell joked that AEW could possibly sign up Hulk Hogan too. He then recalled that Tony had placed a lifetime ban on THe Immortal One and his wife a long time ago.

"No, Hogan is coming too. You hear that? But didn't Tony ban him and his wife forever?" [From 7:55 - 8:10]

Hulk Hogan ruled out an in-ring return

The Immortal One has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hogan mentioned that he did want to have one more match, but couldn't because of his surgeries.

"I would have loved to have had that last match. But now it's completely out of the picture. You know, I'm just too beat up from the surgeries. I think if I took a couple of bumps, you probably have to cut up me again. But no, I really wanted to have that last match," said Hogan.

The Hulkster stressed that he wanted one last match, but pointed out that the years of taking bumps in the ring had taken a toll on his body.

