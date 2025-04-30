Hulk Hogan raises major issue with John Cena's heel run

WWE Superstar John Cena's much-awaited heel run has garnered mixed emotions among fans and experts. Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has now shared his take on the same in a recent interview.

Ad

While speaking to Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, The Hulkster and Eric Bischoff were asked to compare Hogan's heel turn to that of The Cenation Leader. Hulkamania noted that the nWo delivered big time and made his heel turn even more stunning. The veteran added that he expected more after Cena turned heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in The Rock's presence.

"John stepped up and really ran with the ball and he did a really great job. I think he saw more Make-A-Wish kids than anybody's ever seen. And at the end of the day, when he turned heel—like the [nWo] storyline, like Eric said—we set it up, we set up, we set up, then we delivered. And then not only did we deliver, we rolled out with me, Hall and Nash. And that story kept snowballing and snowballing, and we kept getting more evil and evil. And so for me, watching that story with John Cena, when The Rock did the throat thing, cut his throat, and John Cena turned heel, I expected more of the same," said Hogan.

Ad

Trending

Hulk Hogan stated that he was disconnected from the storyline due to The Rock's absence after the PLE. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that John Cena's heel turn was not as impactful as the nWo taking over the show.

"And then John Cena came out and there was no Rock, and I just got disconnected at that point, 'cause I was expecting the characters to keep rolling out like we did. So I know everybody’s got movies and obligations and stuff, but it didn't feel like that big tidal wave coming at you. Like when the nWo took over, man, I even hate to say the word, we just cleaned house and beat everybody's a**, and we just killed it. All the babyfaces were crying and complaining, and it got really ugly. We were so powerful with that trio," he added. [H/T: Forbes]

Ad

Ad

Current WWE Champion takes a dig at John Cena

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio fired brutal shots at the 17-time world champion during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, The Judgment Day member made a sarcastic remark about Cena and his lack of evolution over the years.

"I feel like you kind of always got to evolve, right? Because I feel like that's just wrestling unless you're John Cena," he said. [From 41:42 to 41 50]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Dominik Mysterio's comments:

Cena is slated to defend his title against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash. The wrestling promotion is advertising the match between the two long-time rivals as 'One Last Time.' Only time will tell who emerges victorious at the premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More