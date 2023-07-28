Hulk Hogan recalls how WWE Hall of Famer embarrassed him in front of his lady friend

Hulk Hogan is one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time. The Hulkster was famous across the globe, but he shared the ring with another star in the 80s who was arguably an even bigger attraction.

Andre The Giant turned heads everywhere he went due to his large frame and overpowering presence. He was also deceptively good in the ring and was capable of getting any opponent over.

While Andre The Giant had many notable rivalries in his career, his famous feud with Hulk Hogan is still talked about to this day. While Hogan went on to become a megastar, he spent his initial years being embarrassed by Andre.

During a recent interview with Theo Von on This Past Weekend, Hulk Hogan stated that Andre showed him how much he didn't like him when they stepped in the ring.

"The hardest thing for me was — the first 8 or 9 years — he didn't like me at all and tortured me. When we got in the ring, he showed me how much he didn't like me."

Hulk narrated a story of how he brought a flight attendant to one of his matches, and when Andre found out about it, he made it his mission to embarrass Hogan during the match.

"I made the mistake of bringing a flight attendant to the Capitol Center in Washington," Hogan remembered, "and I put her first row and I didn't tell Andre. He heard her say 'Come on, Terry!' and he figured out she was with me, and he about killed me. Took me back in the ring ... he tied the bottom and the second rope and put my neck in it, took his size 27 boot ... almost broke my neck in the ropes. Then I had those yellow tights. He picked me up like a damn stork, with my b*lls and my a** hanging out and carried me around in front of this girl with my junk hanging out." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Hulk Hogan picks Ric Flair as the greatest of all time

Ric Flair has had a long and illustrious tenure in the wrestling business. With a career spanning over three decades, Flair has accomplished a lot and is considered one of the greatest of all time by many people in the business.

During the same interview with Theo Von, Hogan named Flair as the greatest of all time.

"The guy who is my hero, and who I think is the greatest wrestler of all time, that’s Ric Flair. So I do appreciate the comment but I have a different opinion about who is the best wrestler and the greatest of all time, I have to go with Flair. It’s in his blood… he laid the groundwork. He raised the bar that no one has really been able to follow as far as work ethic." [H/T WWE]

It's amazing to hear how easy it was for someone like Andre The Giant to embarrass a legend like Hogan.

What is your favorite Hulk Hogan moment? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023