Hulk Hogan reveals which three wrestlers disliked him the most in real life

WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently shared his thoughts on the past issues he had with wrestlers outside of the ring.

Hogan was widely viewed as wrestling's top attraction in the 1980s and most of the 1990s. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer had issues with several co-workers in real life, including Bret Hart, Macho Man Randy Savage, and Scott Steiner.

On the Full Send Podcast, Hogan recalled how Savage's separation from Miss Elizabeth played a part in their friendship deteriorating:

"There was Macho Man. He lived on the beach here. We were together every single day, and then when he went through a divorce, he thought I had something to do with it, so that turned out to be like an eight-year don't-talk-to-each-other thing, which we finally got on the same page about six months before he passed away, thank God." [51:06 – 51:29]

It is well known that Randy Savage was jealous of other men being around Miss Elizabeth. He allegedly became suspicious of Hulk Hogan after The Hulkster allowed Elizabeth to stay with him and his ex-wife Linda.

Bret Hart and Scott Steiner also had problems with Hulk Hogan

According to Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart has "hated" him ever since they crossed paths in WWE in 1993. Hart claims Hogan promised to lose the WWE Championship to him after WrestleMania 9. However, the former nWo member is adamant that he only ever agreed to lose to Yokozuna, not Hart.

Allan @allan_cheapshot Bret Hart: "When you look back today, they don’t wrestle like Hulk Hogan anymore. They wrestle like Bret Hart. Wrestling’s all about action and speed and telling a story and I think that’s where I came in." Bret Hart: "When you look back today, they don’t wrestle like Hulk Hogan anymore. They wrestle like Bret Hart. Wrestling’s all about action and speed and telling a story and I think that’s where I came in." https://t.co/UTOv5ItkUA

Aside from Hart and Savage, Hogan also had troubles communicating with Scott Steiner in TNA/IMPACT and WCW:

"The only other third guy is Scott Steiner, who I tried to help and no one would talk to him. Everybody was scared to death of him, so I was the one that always had to go talk to him and say, 'Scott, we need you to do the job [lose].' 'Well, f**k, Hogan, s**t, I don't do the job.' 'Well, we wanna keep figuring you in, but nobody wants to talk to you, so I'm here to try to talk to you about business. But if you don't wanna do it, that's okay, we'll get somebody else to do it.'" [51:48 – 52:10]

In the same interview, Hogan told a bizarre story about an ex-girlfriend who flew around the world to meet him uninvited at his parents' house.

What are your thoughts on Hulk Hogan? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Full Send Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes