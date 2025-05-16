Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair have irreparably damaged their own selves, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legends Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are two of the most famous names in pro-wrestling history. However, that comes at a heavy price, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo.
Both Hogan and Flair have had their series of controversies, with the Hulkster recently having one with Shelton Benjamin. Vince Russo believes this may stem from how Hulk and Ric are too ingrained in their on-screen characters. Russo believes this has also affected their relationships with their families.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran explained his point of view regarding on-screen characters and reality. He said:
"Look at the family history. Bro, neither him nor Ric Flair, they don't know who they are... I can't imagine me still believing I was that guy on television. Like all these years later, I don't even know what that would look like, what that would feel like, same with EC3... They don't know who they are. I mean, Hulk Hogan does not know Terry Bollea, the same way Richard Fliehr and Ric Flair. And bro, look at the families. They can't even relate. The real person can't even relate to their real families," Russo said. [5:48 onwards]
The WWE veteran also expressed pity for Hulk Hogan
According to Vince Russo, Hogan has had a successful but challenging career in the pro-wrestling business.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo talked about how Hogan has had to battle the "best politicians" to come out on top. He said:
"I always speak fondly of Hulk, because I feel sorry for him. Because people bro, the spot that guy was in for so long. He had the biggest bullseye on his back. And bro you are playing a game with the best politicians on the planet and guess what, in order to keep that spot, you have gotta be the best politician. So I feel bad for him when it comes to that because that's all he knows." [4:57 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the WWE legend down the line.
