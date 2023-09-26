Hulk Hogan's daughter has created distance between herself and WWE Hall of Famer; issues statement

WWE legend Hulk Hogan's daughter recently issued a statement on why she has created distance between herself and her father.

Hogan recently got married to Sky Daily at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church after announcing his engagement earlier in July 2023. The couple's close friends and family were present during the wedding. However, Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, was nowhere to be seen during the ceremony, which drew the media's attention.

Brooke recently took to Instagram to issue a statement in which she mentioned why she was not present at her father's wedding after many media outlets speculated about her absence.

She said that her family experienced a lot of changes during the past few years, just like any other household does.

Check out Brooke Hogan's statement below:

"As many of you know, I value my privacy, but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father's third wedding. Instead of leaving it to speculation, I decided it's better to shut it all down here. As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years. With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change."

Brooke Hogan added that she chose to create some distance between her and Hulk Hogan due to all of these changes happening in front of everyone and wished the WWE Hall of Famer well for his new marriage.

"With all of it happening in the public eye, I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult, to say the least. For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values. I wish him well" Brooke said.

You can check out Brooke's Instagram post below:

Torrie Wilson recently sent a message to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan on Twitter

Former WWE Superstar Torrie Wilson recently shared a throwback video on Twitter in which Hulk Hogan can be seen teasing a beatdown of the female star, but instead, he ends up kissing her.

Wilson took to the social media platform and wrote that their kiss was heard around the world.

"The kiss heard round the world 😂 @HulkHogan," Wilson wrote.

You can check out the video and read more about it here.

Some fans commented on Brooke Hogan's post and wished her well after she said she was dealing with family issues.

What do you think about WWE legend Hulk Hogan's daughter's statement? Let us know in the comments section below.