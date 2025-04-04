  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Hulk Hogan's ex-wife's shocking accusation against him "wasn't real," according to WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife's shocking accusation against him "wasn't real," according to WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Apr 04, 2025 08:04 GMT
Hulk Hogan is again in the headlines (Image via WWE.com).
Hulk Hogan is again in the headlines (Image via WWE.com).

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife may have shocked the world with serious allegations against The Hulkster. That said, a WWE Hall of Famer isn't convinced about Linda's claims about her former husband in her video.

Ad

For those unfamiliar, Linda blamed her ex-husband, Hulk Hogan, for their family breakup and expressed regret over not being in contact with their daughter, Brooke Hogan. However, after a public spat, Linda threatened to take legal action against her daughter.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Teddy Long reacted to Linda Hogan's scathing accusations against Hulk Hogan, noting that they "looked so unreal" to him.

"Well, my opinion on it: this is family, and I don't want to get into family. You know, there's no concern of mine. I think I may have met Linda Hogan somewhere during my career. Hogan may have introduced her to me. I don't really know. So I'm just gonna stay out of it because I don't want to get in anybody's family, personal problems, or their personal business. But I will say this, that was just sad, and it was just so fake. You know what I mean?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Long continued:

"Come on, man. It's like something I'd see on wrestling... If I knew and would believe that, then it'd be a different story. But I can't believe what that lady just said cause it just looked so unreal to me. It just looked like it was just the cry; didn't look like she was really crying... Look like she was faking a cry. This is my opinion. So I don't care what you think about me or whatever you say. So I'm just saying I thought it wasn't real." [From 04:55 onward]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently stated that Linda Hogan may need help because of the ugly divorce that happened with Hulk Hogan years ago. Check out Russo's full comment here.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी