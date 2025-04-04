Hulk Hogan's ex-wife's shocking accusation against him "wasn't real," according to WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife may have shocked the world with serious allegations against The Hulkster. That said, a WWE Hall of Famer isn't convinced about Linda's claims about her former husband in her video.

For those unfamiliar, Linda blamed her ex-husband, Hulk Hogan, for their family breakup and expressed regret over not being in contact with their daughter, Brooke Hogan. However, after a public spat, Linda threatened to take legal action against her daughter.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Teddy Long reacted to Linda Hogan's scathing accusations against Hulk Hogan, noting that they "looked so unreal" to him.

"Well, my opinion on it: this is family, and I don't want to get into family. You know, there's no concern of mine. I think I may have met Linda Hogan somewhere during my career. Hogan may have introduced her to me. I don't really know. So I'm just gonna stay out of it because I don't want to get in anybody's family, personal problems, or their personal business. But I will say this, that was just sad, and it was just so fake. You know what I mean?"

Long continued:

"Come on, man. It's like something I'd see on wrestling... If I knew and would believe that, then it'd be a different story. But I can't believe what that lady just said cause it just looked so unreal to me. It just looked like it was just the cry; didn't look like she was really crying... Look like she was faking a cry. This is my opinion. So I don't care what you think about me or whatever you say. So I'm just saying I thought it wasn't real." [From 04:55 onward]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently stated that Linda Hogan may need help because of the ugly divorce that happened with Hulk Hogan years ago. Check out Russo's full comment here.

