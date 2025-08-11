Hulk Hogan's First Opponent Pays Tribute: "We Never, Ever Stopped Being Friends" (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan made his wrestling debut in the 1970s after being trained by Japanese legend Hiro Matsuda. B. Brian Blair, The Hulkster's first opponent, recently reflected on their close friendship over the last five decades.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack on July 24. The wrestling icon's career began with a match against Blair at a Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF) event on August 10, 1977.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Blair talked about how he and Hogan remained friends over the years:

"We never, ever stopped being friends. I mean, Terry was such a good friend. I had four back operations. Actually, five, but the last four were fairly recent, and the last time I was in the hospital for two weeks, Terry, every day he called me, came to see me three times, called me. I still have messages on my phone right now when I couldn't answer, but he was the real deal. If you were Terry's friend, you were his friend for life." [9:13 – 9:49]

Watch the video above to hear Blair's story about former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon starting a chant at Hulk Hogan's funeral.

How B. Brian Blair supported Hulk Hogan

In 2009, Hulk Hogan went through a public divorce from his first wife, Linda. He also received backlash in 2015 after audio of him using racist language, which was recorded in 2007, leaked.

B. Brian Blair added that he and Hogan were always there for each other through the good and bad times in their lives:

"I never borrowed a dime from him. I wanted to do more for him than I did, but I was there for him always. When him and Linda got a divorce, just things that were very difficult on him, I would always try to be there for him, and he was absolutely there for me every time I needed him." [9:52 – 10:12]

Blair also disclosed details about how United States President Donald Trump paid his respects at Hogan's memorial service.

