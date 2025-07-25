  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan's wife finally breaks silence

Hulk Hogan's wife finally breaks silence

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Jul 25, 2025 14:17 GMT
Hulk Hogan with his wife. [Image credits: Sky Hogan
Hulk Hogan with his wife. [Image credits: Sky Hogan's Instagram]

Hulk Hogan's wife has broken her silence after the passing of her husband on Thursday. The WWE icon was treated in his Clearwater, Florida, home and then taken to a hospital after paramedics responded to calls of a cardiac arrest.

Ad

Hogan's passing has sent those in the wrestling community and beyond into mourning. While many of Hogan's pro wrestling peers and other celebrities paid their tributes, his wife, Sky Hogan, has now shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, breaking her silence on the tragedy.

"I wasn’t ready for this…and my heart is in pieces. He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time. This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart," she wrote while sharing a photo her kissing Hulk Hogan on the cheek.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sky has been married to Hogan since September 2023 and recently addressed the health rumors surrounding him. With rumors of Hogan being in a coma, Sky insisted that her husband was doing fine.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

In her Instagram post, she also noted how, despite his health issues, Hogan would still take out time for the fans.

"Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him. He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home. Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality," she further wrote.
Ad
Ad

Hulk Hogan's health became a topic of discussion among fans after popular radio host Bubba the Love Sponge on his YouTube show said that the wrestling icon was on his deathbed and things weren't looking good for him.

Later, a rep for Hogan dismissed these concerns while noting that he had heart surgery.

Hulk Hogan's daughter reveals last conversation with father

Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke revealed that her brother Nick sent her husband a text to inform him that Hogan had passed away, according to TMZ.

Ad

The father-daughter duo had some issues in their relationship, but Brooke revealed that she got to tell him that she loved him in their last conversation.

"Brooke feels lucky and grateful she got to say 'I love you' during their last conversation, and she feels at peace knowing she did everything she could to protect and support him," TMZ reported. [H/T TMZ]

For Brooke, to tell her father that she loved him for the last time before his passing will bring her peace in this difficult time.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications