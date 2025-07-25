Hulk Hogan's wife finally breaks silence

Hulk Hogan's wife has broken her silence after the passing of her husband on Thursday. The WWE icon was treated in his Clearwater, Florida, home and then taken to a hospital after paramedics responded to calls of a cardiac arrest.Hogan's passing has sent those in the wrestling community and beyond into mourning. While many of Hogan's pro wrestling peers and other celebrities paid their tributes, his wife, Sky Hogan, has now shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, breaking her silence on the tragedy.&quot;I wasn’t ready for this…and my heart is in pieces. He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time. This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart,&quot; she wrote while sharing a photo her kissing Hulk Hogan on the cheek.Sky has been married to Hogan since September 2023 and recently addressed the health rumors surrounding him. With rumors of Hogan being in a coma, Sky insisted that her husband was doing fine.In her Instagram post, she also noted how, despite his health issues, Hogan would still take out time for the fans.&quot;Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him. He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home. Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality,&quot; she further wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHulk Hogan's health became a topic of discussion among fans after popular radio host Bubba the Love Sponge on his YouTube show said that the wrestling icon was on his deathbed and things weren't looking good for him.Later, a rep for Hogan dismissed these concerns while noting that he had heart surgery.Hulk Hogan's daughter reveals last conversation with fatherHulk Hogan's daughter Brooke revealed that her brother Nick sent her husband a text to inform him that Hogan had passed away, according to TMZ.The father-daughter duo had some issues in their relationship, but Brooke revealed that she got to tell him that she loved him in their last conversation.&quot;Brooke feels lucky and grateful she got to say 'I love you' during their last conversation, and she feels at peace knowing she did everything she could to protect and support him,&quot; TMZ reported. [H/T TMZ]For Brooke, to tell her father that she loved him for the last time before his passing will bring her peace in this difficult time.