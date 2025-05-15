Hulk Hogan had a "story" with Grammy-winning singer Dolly Parton, hints WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan apparently had something going on with Dolly Parton, according to rumors that a veteran has heard. According to the veteran in question, Vince Russo, the rumors regarding the matter seem perfectly possible.

Dolly Parton is one of the most celebrated celebrities of her time, having won 11 Grammy Awards among many other accolades. She also collaborated with Hulk Hogan in her music video, Headlock on My Heart, which showed Hogan marrying her as part of the script. According to Russo, there could have been more going on than what met the eye.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated that he found the rumors fascinating and completely believable. He said:

"You wanna hear a friendly story that I have heard that nobody ever talks about, and I find totally fascinating and believable. Now, of course, this is all speculation; we don't know. I have heard stories about the Hulkster and Dolly Parton. Have you guys ever heard that story? Yes, and they actually did work together." [1:39 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Another veteran recently commented on the WWE legend's latest work

Hulk Hogan recently announced that he is starting a new wrestling promotion dubbed Real American Freestyle Wrestling, alongside Eric Bischoff. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter is apparently not very interested in the proposal.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter talked about how the seemingly unscripted matches being planned for the promotion do not draw his attention. He said:

"So this is something that I probably, with my interest level, probably won't be something that I will run to see. I just don't have... I am just at scripted professional wrestling, that's my love... I don't know if the endorsing of Hogan and [Eric] Bischoff will mean tons of 'buy this.' I don't know. There is still a lot of Hogan haters out there, and he knows it," Apter said. [19:37 onwards]

It remains to be seen how the WWE legend's promotion develops in the coming months.

