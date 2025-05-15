  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan had a "story" with Grammy-winning singer Dolly Parton, hints WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan had a "story" with Grammy-winning singer Dolly Parton, hints WWE veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified May 15, 2025 03:16 GMT
A surprising Hulk Hogan story was recently mentioned (via Dolly Parton
A surprising Hulk Hogan story was recently mentioned (via Dolly Parton's social media and WWE.com)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan apparently had something going on with Dolly Parton, according to rumors that a veteran has heard. According to the veteran in question, Vince Russo, the rumors regarding the matter seem perfectly possible.

Ad

Dolly Parton is one of the most celebrated celebrities of her time, having won 11 Grammy Awards among many other accolades. She also collaborated with Hulk Hogan in her music video, Headlock on My Heart, which showed Hogan marrying her as part of the script. According to Russo, there could have been more going on than what met the eye.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated that he found the rumors fascinating and completely believable. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You wanna hear a friendly story that I have heard that nobody ever talks about, and I find totally fascinating and believable. Now, of course, this is all speculation; we don't know. I have heard stories about the Hulkster and Dolly Parton. Have you guys ever heard that story? Yes, and they actually did work together." [1:39 onwards]
Ad

Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Another veteran recently commented on the WWE legend's latest work

Hulk Hogan recently announced that he is starting a new wrestling promotion dubbed Real American Freestyle Wrestling, alongside Eric Bischoff. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter is apparently not very interested in the proposal.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter talked about how the seemingly unscripted matches being planned for the promotion do not draw his attention. He said:

Ad
"So this is something that I probably, with my interest level, probably won't be something that I will run to see. I just don't have... I am just at scripted professional wrestling, that's my love... I don't know if the endorsing of Hogan and [Eric] Bischoff will mean tons of 'buy this.' I don't know. There is still a lot of Hogan haters out there, and he knows it," Apter said. [19:37 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

It remains to be seen how the WWE legend's promotion develops in the coming months.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications