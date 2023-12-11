Hulk Hogan takes a shot at Seth Rollins

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has taken a jibe at a current top superstar.

Seth Rollins currently holds the World Heavyweight title on WWE RAW. The Visionary is one of the most popular stars in modern wrestling.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently did an interview with MrSantiZap and the same was shared on YouTube. Hogan was asked to name a star from today's era with whom he would have liked to headline a WWE event. Hogan mentioned a bunch of names, including Seth Rollins, whom he called 'cocky.'

"If it was somebody from today's landscape, that is a tricky question because things have changed so much. There are very few attractions in the business. There was Stone Cold Steve Austin, there was Andre the Giant, John Cena, there are very few guys that became attractions. But there are some really good main event players that are right there at greatness. They're right at the greatness level and for me to pick one guy out I figure it just wouldn't be fair. So choices would be Roman Reigns," said Hogan.

The Hall of Famer continued:

"Seth Rollins, I'd love to rock him one time, he's a little cocky for me. I'd like to get up in Seth Rollins' face. And somebody that I did wrestle one time before that, it could have been a fluke that I got the victory. I would love to wrestle Randy Orton. Those would be three guys." [8:40-9:30]

Also read: Hulk Hogan makes a request to WWE after Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction

Hulk Hogan's last WWE match was against Randy Orton

Hogan mentioned Randy Orton and brought up their match from SummerSlam 2006. The Hulkster kicked off a feud with The Viper on the road to SummerSlam 2006, and that led to a singles match at the mega event.

Hogan defeated Orton that night. Little did fans know that it would turn out to be Hogan's very last match in WWE.

He wrestled several matches in TNA following his WWE run but never stepped foot inside a WWE ring again.

What do you think of Hogan's jibe at Rollins? Sound off!

Please credit MrSantiZap and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use Hogan's quotes!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.