Hulk Hogan threatened to never work with former WWE Champion if he ever performed this move again

Hulk Hogan threatened to never work with Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) if he ever performed a moonsault again.

Paul Wight is widely regarded as one of the greatest big men to ever set foot in a WWE ring. His size and in-ring skills helped him get over with the crowd easily. While Wight is known for his size and strength, he also used to move like a cruiserweight earlier in his career. He even performed a moonsault once, but he never performed the move again after the WWE Hall of Famer threatened to never work with him again.

Speaking at a For the Love of Wrestling event, Paul Wight revealed that Hulk Hogan threatened to never work with him again if he ever performed a moonsault again.

“Oh yeah, I’ve done a moonsaul. It’s funny. I used to do drop kicks off the top, I’ve done moonsaults. The moonsault thing got killed. The one time I did it, it wasn’t in a live event and it’s before they had cell phone cameras so, there wasn’t any documented evidence of it but, it got around and I got back to my hotel and my hotel phone had a message light and I think I was in Japan and so I called, I picked up the message and it was Hulk (Hogan) who wanted me to call him collect from Japan."

He continued:

"Because this is before cell phones so I called Hulk and Hulk told me flat out if I ever did a moonsault again, he’d never work with me again and hung up. ‘Giants don’t do moonsaults.’ When I first started, I was way too athletic for my size and what the industry was used to for a big man and what the industry wanted from me as a giant. I wasn’t as athletic as Undertaker by any means, but I was a giant that was way too athletic than to be a giant so it was a hard struggle early in my career to figure out who I was supposed to be.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

Mick Foley regrets not staying in TNA long enough to face Hulk Hogan

While Paul Wight got his opportunity to face the Hulkster early on in his career, Mick Foley wasn't as fortunate.

During a recent episode of his Foley is POD podcast, Mick revealed that Bruiser Brody, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan were among his dream opponents. The Hardcore legend also said that he would've faced Hogan had he stayed in TNA longer.

"I got to cut, I think, two promos, and it's pretty awe-inspiring to be standing face to face with him, and I think if I'd stayed, we could've had a good [match]. Emotionally I would've been so up for that match, partially to win Hulk's approval. I was the anti-Hogan working in my head," he added. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Although both men would've been past their prime, a match between Foley and Hulk Hogan would've been nice to see.

