WWE Hall of Famer reveals that Hulk Hogan didn't want to work with him

On the latest episode of the My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke about his controversial 10-second WCW title match with Hulk Hogan at the Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in 2000.

The match took place amidst a dispute between Hulk Hogan and Vince Russo, the head booker of WCW at the time. Russo had told Hulk that Jarrett would lay down for him to "work" a real conflict, which Jarrett did not know about.

As planned, a reluctant Jeff Jarrett laid down for Hulk Hogan to pin him. After the match, Hogan cut a promo stating his problems with WCW and Russo before walking out of the company for good. Russo would then come out and fire the Hulkster on air:

“I will remember this to the day I die, vividly. I was thoroughly disgusted that this is what we were giving the audience. I thought the premise was just disastrous, I didn’t think this kind of storyline would ever get over and it just felt bad and I wasn’t into it. And I’ve seen the tape of me rolling out of the ring, that’s about as disgusting a look, I felt that. I literally felt that this is bad TV, this is really bad TV,” Jarrett said.

Jeff Jarrett spoke about how he wanted to have a match but couldn't because Hulk Hogan didn't want to work with him:

"I got away from everybody because I really had to sit and think or I tried, this is bad but what do I do? He obviously didn’t [want to have a match], he wanted to do the lay down deal. The person with the most power in the building that day was Hulk Hogan and he chose not to work with me, it’s that simple. We could’ve done the DQ, he could’ve beat me, we could’ve done any of that."

Hulk Hogan's accomplishments in WCW

Hulk Hogan joined WCW in 1994, winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in his debut by beating Ric Flair. Incidentally, this match was at that year's Bash at the Beach pay-per-view. He won the title 6 times in his tenure, the second-most, only behind Flair.

His reign of 469 days is the longest in the title's history. He also has the highest number of days combined as WCW champion at 1177.

Hulk Hogan was also a part of the legendary faction, New World Order (NWO), along with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Hogan joining the group marked a paradigm shift in the pro-wrestling world. WWE recently celebrated NWO week to mark the group's 25th anniversary.

What do you think about Hulk Hogan's WCW run? Do you think it was fair on Jeff Jarrett to be treated in that fashion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

