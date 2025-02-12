Hulk Hogan wants to reconcile with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was showered with boos when he appeared on Monday Night RAW's Netflix debut. He recently discussed his relationship with fellow Hall of Famer Bret Hart and said he would love to reconcile with him.

Hulk Hogan spent a fair amount of time in the spotlight as the face of the Stamford-based promotion. However, he was often criticized by his peers and fans for allegedly using backstage influence to get himself over.

On The Pat McAfee Show, Hogan recently opened up about his professional relationship with Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. He said Hart hated everybody he worked with and denied claims of destroying his career when he was the face of WWE.

"People either like me or they don’t. There is no in-between. A lot of people think I ran the show or I had the power of the pencil. I’ve heard Bret Hart say I destroyed his career because I had the pencil. He’s hated Vince [McMahon], he’s hated [Ric] Flair, he’s hated Goldberg. He hates everybody."

The multi-time world champion said he would love to reconcile with The Hitman. Hogan believed everyone had their own career choices to make, and he loved Hart.

"We haven’t talked. I would love [to make up]. I love Bret to death. I think he’s cool as hell. It is what it is with your career. I’ll put it to you this way: if you could have done any better, you would have. Everybody makes their own deal. I’m not hating Vince McMahon because he did better than me. I hope [to bury the hatchet]." [H/T: Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan feels he can no longer wrestle

In the past, Hulk Hogan has expressed his interest in having another match to conclude his in-ring career in the Stamford-based promotion. However, Father Time remains undefeated, and The Hulkster is aware of it.

On the same show, the multi-time WWE World Champion claimed he did not have another match in him. Hogan said if he wrestled again, he might turn into "dust."

"It ain’t there, bro. One more surgery. If I fall down in the ring, I think I’d turn to dust," he said.

It'll be interesting to see if he makes another appearance for WWE in the future.

