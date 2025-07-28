"Hulk could be a pr*ck" - WWE legend explains why John Cena's heel run is different from The Hulkster's

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently reflected on the difference between John Cena and Hulk Hogan as heels. The Nature Boy explained why The Hulkster was better at playing the bad guy in comparison to The Cenation Leader.Hulk Hogan and John Cena were among the most beloved babyfaces at the time they turned heel in their respective careers. While the WWE Hall of Famer did so in 1996 by joining nWo, the 17-time World Champion turned to the dark side earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event by attacking Cody Rhodes.During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ric Flair was asked about the difference between the two greats as heels. The 76-year-old noted that John Cena was a good person, and people like him, Ricky Steamboat, Jack Brisco, and Sting couldn't be heels.&quot;The thing about John [Cena], John is Ricky Steamboat. There's nothing bad about John. You know, some guys like Jack Brisco all that, and Ricky Steamboat, Sting, and all that, they just can't be a heel. And John is great as he is all that, he's just not a bad guy because he's such a good guy. Is that thing right?&quot; stated Flair. [From 0:37 to 1:03]Flair added that Hulk Hogan, on the other hand, could be a &quot;pr*ck.&quot; The veteran reasoned that it came about from battling for his place for all those years, as everyone was gunning for his spot back in the day.&quot;Hulk could be a prick. But it's from all those years of battling for a spot. You don't think Roddy Piper wasn't? I mean, I know for a fact. I mean, everybody wanted Hulk's spot. But hey man, it is a testament to who he is that he was able to go through it,&quot; he said. [From 1:05 onwards]You can check out the video in the tweet below for Ric Flair's comments: John Cena is set to be in action in a special stipulation match at WWE SummerSlamJohn Cena won his record 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. He will wrestle The American Nightmare in a rematch for the title at SummerSlam.Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring tournament to punch his ticket to a championship match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. During a contract signing for the bout on the July 18 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Cenation Leader refused to wrestle at the premium live event. However, Rhodes took out the champion and forced him to sign the contract for a Street Fight for the title.It remains to be seen if John Cena will walk out of MetLife Stadium with the title this Sunday and continue on his mission to retire as the champion.