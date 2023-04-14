"Human Shrek," "This is illegal" - Fans react to stunning backstage photo of a young Goldberg

WWE fans have always known Goldberg as one of the most dominant stars in the industry. A stunning photo from his youth was recently posted on Twitter, with fans commenting on how different he looked.

The Icon joined WWE in 2003 and had a short run with the company, where he won several big matches. He returned in 2016 and ran through some top names until his contract expired in 2022.

The 90s WWE Twitter handle recently posted a stunning backstage photo of a young Goldberg where he looks "like an extra from The Sopranos."

Fans reacted to the Hall of Famer's photo with hair and made some hilarious comments.

Goldberg is looking for a retirement match in WWE

Goldberg has been competing in the ring for well over 25 years. The Icon has done it all and won it all during his prime in different promotions.

The former Universal Champion wants to hang up his boots and call it a day. However, he claimed that WWE owed him a retirement match.

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That's all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it's not something where I'm sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I've got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never," the Hall of Famer said.

Many big names in the company could step up and defeat Goldberg in his final wrestling match. However, many fans believe Big E could be the perfect candidate to retire The Icon if the latter recovers from his injury. The Icon might also appear for one last match.

Big E has been a fan of the Hall of Famer for many years, and it would be fitting for him to send the legend home. It all depends on whether he can return to the ring again and what the creative team has in store for both superstars.

